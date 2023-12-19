Westfield partners with Indy Eleven, more to manage Grand Park Sports Campus

WESTFIELD — The City of Westfield has reached long-term agreements with multiple partners to handle management of Grand Park Sports Campus moving forward.

On Tuesday, the city announced partnerships with Keystone Group, Indy Sports & Entertainment, Indy Eleven and Bullpen Ventures.

Moving forward, Indy Sports & Entertainment and Bullpen Ventures will handle the youth sports facilities at Grand Park. Bullpen Ventures will oversee baseball and softball operations while Indy Sports & Entertainment brings expertise in youth soccer.

Keystone Group, a leading developer in central Indiana, will handle all growth of property around Grand Park.

“Since its inception, my vision for Grand Park has been establishing a world-class venue for youth sports and a dynamic economic engine for Westfield," Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said. "We’ve not only achieved but exceeded those initial goals by far. I am confident that this strategic partnership will propel Grand Park to even greater heights in the years to come, significantly contributing to Westfield’s ongoing economic development.”

Under the partnership, Grand Park will see the creation of a dynamic sports and entertainment district. Keystone Group's plans call for a mix of restaurants, hotels, public spaces, retail space, office spaces and a sports facility.

“Keystone is excited about the opportunity to invest in Westfield and work with Mayor-Elect Scott Willis and the new city leadership to achieve their vision to expand and enhance Grand Park into an even more elevated premier destination for sports and entertainment with added amenities and year-round activities,” said Ersal Ozdemir, Chairman & CEO of Keystone Group. “As a leader in transformational neighborhood projects, our bold vision, combined with our experience on similar projects such as Eleven Park, will help create a vibrant live, work, play village around a world-class sports and entertainment epicenter that will not only engage residents but will entice visitors and keep all in the community wanting to return year after year.”

Indy Sports & Entertainment intends to build a new world-class training facility at Grand Park that will become the official training home of the Indy Eleven and the new women’s professional team that will play in the Super League.

Mayor-elect Scott Willis shared his excited in the announcement.

“I am excited that Grand Park Sports and Entertainment will partner with us at Grand Park. With their extensive experience in park operations and global relationships in the sports industry, this partnership is a natural next step. This agreement will profoundly impact our residents, dramatically improving their experience at the park and bringing amenities and a more robust commercial tax base to our city. I am confident that we will take Grand Park to the next level and thrilled for what the future holds.”

The City of Westfield will retain ownership of Grand Park.