Westfield Washington Schools plans to build 2 new school buildings

WESTFIELD — Westfield Washington Schools is planning to expand as the city grows.

Westfield ranked as Indiana’s fastest-growing place among those with at least 5,000 residents, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

On Thursday, the district announced it is building a new elementary and middle school and will transform the current Westfield Intermediate School building into the eighth elementary school.

Brian Tomamichel, assistant superintendent for business and operations, says student enrollment has grown each year since 2000.

In the last two years, enrollment has grown by 727 students; that's larger than the total enrollment at any of the current elementary schools.

Currently, the district has six elementary schools and one middle school.

Tomamichel says there won't be a capital referendum needed.

Plans also include keeping fifth grade students in elementary schools and moving sixth graders to the middle school.

Construction on both new schools is expected to start this fall.

To read Thursday's full announcement, click here.