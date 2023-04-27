Watch Now
Wish granted: Hamilton County police help make local child's dream come true

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:57 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 13:57:25-04

HAMILTON COUNTY — Yesterday, law enforcement officers from multiple departments in Hamilton County joined together to make a young man's wish come true.

Gabe's wish has always been to be a police officer. So yesterday when he showed up to school, officers from Carmel PD, Westfield PD, Fishers PD, Noblesville PD, Arcadia PD, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Hamilton County Public Safety Communications Director Mike Hubbs were there to surprise him.

Gabe was greeted by a caravan of police vehicles including patrol SUVs, motorcycles and even a Bearcat.

Dressed in his police uniform, Gabe was gifted a police radio for the day to be able to communicate with his fellow officers.

Of course, Gabe picked the Bearcat to ride around in.

Gabe was given a tour of the Dispatch center and was able to meet the dispatchers that he spoke to throughout the day on his radio.

