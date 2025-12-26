'You will face the consequences': Noblesville PD issues warning to impaired drivers during holidays

NOBLESVILLE — New Year's Eve and New Year's Day rank among the most dangerous days of the year for impaired driving incidents. According to a MoneyGeek analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, drunk driving-related deaths spiked 89% on New Year's Day on average between 2018 and 2022.

With New Year's just around the corner, Noblesville law enforcement is making its message clear to those who choose to get behind the wheel impaired.

"We know that where there's the propensity for people to be off, to be celebrating a good time of year, that there's also the possibility they're going to get together and likely consume alcohol. That in of itself is, there's nothing wrong with it," Lieutenant Bruce Barnes with Noblesville Police Department said. "However, with that comes a great deal of responsibility as far as how people handle that situation."

Noblesville PD issues warning to impaired drivers during holidays

Barnes emphasized the consequences for those who choose to drive under the influence.

"We would encourage everybody don't do it, and if you do it, you will face the consequences, again, not only here in the community of Noblesville but throughout the state, throughout the country," Barnes said.

The warning comes after Noblesville Police reported a man was arrested for driving under the influence on Christmas Day. According to police, just before 5 p.m., the man was driving in the far left lane on I-69 southbound before swerving far right into the guardrail. The car's passenger is now in critical condition.

Barnes reminded drivers that law enforcement remains vigilant year-round, with increased attention during the holiday season.

"Keep in mind we're out looking for drunk drivers every day of the week, but especially during this holiday season, every officer on the road is going to be making traffic stops," Barnes reminded. "They're going to be well aware of those behaviors that are consistent with alcohol consumption or intoxication."