Hamilton Southeastern Schools superintendent to resign

FISHERS — The superintendent of Hamilton Southeastern School Corporation is resigning, according to the school's public agenda.

A special board meeting is scheduled at the HSE Administration Building for Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m.

According to the agenda, listed on their website, the board will request acceptance of Dr. Stokes' resignation and separation agreement.

Also listed in the action items for tomorrow's meeting is the designation of Dr. Matt Kegley as Interim Superintendent.

The school has not commented on the reason for Dr. Stokes resignation, stating that more information will be released tomorrow.

Dr. Yvonne Stokes has served as the superintendent of the district since 2021.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools serves over 21,600 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.