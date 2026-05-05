Hamilton Southeastern Schools to lay off 18 teachers amid enrollment decline

Hamilton Southeastern Schools will lay off 18 teachers as part of a reduction-in-force (RIF) process, Superintendent Dr. Matt Kegley announced in a letter to families Monday.

The affected positions are all at the K-6 level. The district said it has seen a continued enrollment decline.

Staff members whose positions were cut received notice that their contracts will be cancelled.

"The total number of teachers on the RIF list equals 18 positions, each representing a valuable member of our school community," Kegley wrote.

Teachers who receive layoff notices could be called back if more retirements and resignations are submitted before the start of the next school year.

In total, nearly 60 positions districtwide will be affected by staffing adjustments, Kegley said. That represents about 4% of the teaching staff.

Kegley said the cuts align with the district's enrollment decrease over the last three years. Further declines are anticipated for the 2026-27 school year.

"HSE Schools must take the steps necessary to remain financially stable, align staffing with the number of students we serve, and continue to provide a high-quality education," he wrote.

Additional announcement related to savings and operational efficiencies will be shared at the May 13 school board meeting.

Kegley acknowledged the difficulty of the decisions.

"These decisions directly affect important members of our school community and are not made lightly," he said.