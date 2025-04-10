Hancock County declares state of emergency following severe flooding

HANCOCK COUNTY – The Hancock County Board of Commissioners has officially declared a state of emergency following significant rainfall that caused extensive flooding in the area.

Beginning on April 2, heavy rain resulted in flash flooding and high water levels throughout Hancock County. The persistent downpour prompted multiple water rescues and numerous reports of damage due to rising waters.

“Over the last few days, we traveled around the county performing damage assessments from the storm,” said Hancock County Homeland Security Director Misty Moore. “This emergency proclamation will help residents and the county secure additional resources and assistance.”

To facilitate a thorough assessment of the damage, affected residents are encouraged to call 866-211-9966 or visit the Indiana 211 website. Officials said collecting these damage reports is vital for estimating the overall impact and determining the next steps in disaster recovery.

“We highly encourage anyone who sustained damage to contact 211 to help us gain a complete picture of the destruction,” Moore emphasized. “A thorough assessment ensures that Hancock County can acquire additional resources and state assistance for our residents.”

