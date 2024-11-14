Hancock County Deputy Prosecutor fired for social media posts after presidential election

HANCOCK COUNTY — The Hancock County Prosecutor has fired one of his deputy prosecutors for messages she posted on social media following the 2024 presidential election.

Brent Eaton, the prosecutor, shared the termination letter he sent to Jordan Stroh with WRTV. He also shared two of her social media posts with us.

One post read:

If you voted for Trump, please unfriend me. You disgust me and clearly don’t respect me or other human beings.

In another post she shared, Trump supporters were compared to Nazis.

Hancock County Prosecutor

In his termination letter, Eaton said he feels people who interact with his team need to believe the decisions made in his office are based on unbiased and common-sense reading of the law, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, sex, or political preferences.

He says he felt Stroh’s posts compromised the integrity of the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office.

“I thought, if I replace ‘Trump voter’ with any other designation of people, be it somebody’s ethnicity, religion preference, or sexual preference, then would this be OK? Pretty clearly it would not be,” Eaton said. “At that point, pretty quickly it established in my mind what unfortunately was going to have to be done.”

Eaton says this was not a partisan decision.

Stroh is recently married and received the termination letter while on her honeymoon. She was supposed to return to the office later this month but has been told her services are no longer needed.

WRTV reached out to Stroh for comment but has not heard back yet.

The full termination letter reads: