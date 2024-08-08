Hancock County Mobile Response Team wants residents to know it's there to help

HANCOCK COUNTY — A Mobile Response Team in Hancock County is working to help those suffering from mental health and substance abuse.

The team became part of Hancock Health in June. It includes a clinician, recovery specialists and support navigators.

"There's a lot of need and not nearly enough people, and so our team's goal is to really meet people in that mental health or substance use distress where they're at," said Mobile Response Navigator, Nathan Light.

The Executive Director of the Behavioral Health service line Amanda Everidge said the Hancock County Commissioners office asked the health system to run the mobile response team. Traditionally, the calls were handled by law enforcement.

WATCH | How to get mental health help by calling 911 in Marion County

911 callers in Marion County can now request mental health services

"Individuals struggling with mental health, substance use or just general life stressors, has increased significantly over the last several years," said Everidge. "The Mobile Response Team is a way for our clinical team to be an extra support for law enforcement and assist in deescalating high stress situations, connecting individuals to much needed resources within our community and provide some of that walk along and ongoing support to individuals who need it."

Right now, the team is not referred through 911 dispatch. Instead, law enforcement and community members make the call.

WRTV

"One of our goals with the mobile response team is to work more closely in conjunction with our 911 center, we have many calls that come through on a daily basis that are behavioral health focused," said Everidge.

There is an increased demand for mental health and substance abuse help, but calls have been down because people don't know about the team.

"I believe that that's not because of lack of need. It is simply a the process of transition we're have been working really closely in in trying to ensure as smooth a transition as possible with this team. And so we're currently getting back out and making sure the individuals know that if they need support, the number that they can call, and that the team is staffed and ready to go. So, we anticipate that that need will pick right back up kind of where it was," said Everidge. "We're currently getting back out and making sure the individuals know that if they need support, the number that they can call, and that the team is staffed and ready to go."

WATCH | Why Aren't You Smiling? Organization wants to help teens with their mental health

Mom honors son by helping kids with their mental health

"Mobile response exists and we are here to help all of Hancock County. I also want them to know whatever they are struggling with whether its substance use, suicidal ideation, mental health, anything they are not alone," said Light.

The team works Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can call the Hancock Health hotline. That number is: 317-468-4742.

National Mental Health Resources

Mental Health America

Now Matters Now

Take 5 to Save Lives

Psymed

National Institute of Mental Health

Substance Abuses and Mental Health Services Administration

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free and confidential support around the clock, seven days a week, at 800-273-8255 or via chat at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Calls are routed to one of 150 crisis centers across the United States. Help is also offered in Spanish at 888-628-9454. For callers who are deaf, or hard of hearing, can call 800-799-4889.

You can also dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Central Indiana Resources

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Indiana

Mental Health America of Indiana

Midtown Community Mental Health

