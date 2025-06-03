Hancock County Sheriff’s investigating fatal crash

HANCOCK COUNTY — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of one of the drivers Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, members of the Sheriff's Office were called to the intersection of County Road 600 East and US 40 for a serious vehicle crash around 3:35 p.m.

The crash involved an Acura car driven by an adult woman and a Ford F-350 driven by a juvenile male.

Investigators said the Acura was traveling north on County Road 600 East and had a stop sign at US 40. The Ford was traveling east on US 40 approaching County Road 600 East and did not have a stop sign.

The vehicles collided when the Acura drove into the path of the Ford, ending up in a field on the northwest corner of the intersection.

According to investigators, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputies say they are currently working to confirm her identity and notify next of kin.

The juvenile driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in good condition.

Deputies say the driver and his parents are cooperating with the investigation. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reminds all drivers to use caution at intersections and take time to look carefully in both directions.