'Boots & Bourbon' fundraiser planned Saturday at Hancock County Fairgrounds

GREENFIELD — Grab your boots and get ready to enjoy bourbon and good food this weekend at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

On Saturday, Meals on Wheels of Hancock County is hosting their Boots and Bourbon fundraiser.

The organization works to feed the citizens of Hancock County and help them maintain an independent lifestyle.

They provide nutritious meals to residents that work within their dietary restrictions, but they wouldn’t be able to do it without their volunteers, partners and donors that help every day and help to put on events like Boots and Bourbon.

VIP tickets for the event are sold out but you can still get general admission tickets and safe driver tickets right now at bootsandbourbon.org.

