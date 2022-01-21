FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale in Fortville lands on Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022'

FORTVILLE — Yelp released its "Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022 in the U.S." this week, and a Fortville restaurant made it on the list.

FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale landed at number 52 and was recognized for doing it all. With a new American menu, a food truck, and a bourbon lounge offering live music, what doesn't this Fortville favorite do?

Yelp wrote FoxGardin has a "menu that ranges from creative comfort foods to fine-dining specialties."

Photo Provided: Yelp The crispy fish tacos at FoxGardin Kitche & Ale in Fortville.

According to Yelp, the chef-owned gastropub is known for its crispy fish tacos with chimichurri sour cream and fire-roasted salsa and the "Even On Sunday Chicken Sandwich."

WRTV highlighted the work of FoxGardin in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for bringing its food truck to neighborhoods across Hancock and Hamilton counties. The FoxGardin Food Truck brought lunch and dinner options to families who had likely not had the chance to eat out.

WATCH: We're Open Indy: Restaurant brings food truck to neighborhoods

FoxGardin, located at 215 S. Main St., is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

FoxGardin has three other establishments in central Indiana that you can learn more about at foxgardin.com.

