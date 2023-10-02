Greenfield Police Department launches crime-fighting app

GREENFIELD — A city in Hancock County is trying to make it easier to connect law enforcement with the public.

The Greenfield Police Department launched a new anonymous tip system and you’re able to access it right from an app on your phone.

On the app, you can find information, view alerts, and submit tips from your smartphone.

Officers can respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.

Deputy Chief Charles McMichael says the department has been working on the app for the past six or seven months.

The program costs the department about $7,000 a year.

In the few days since launching, they’ve already received a tip.

The Greenfield PD app and tip411 anonymous text tip system are 100% anonymous.

McMichael says sometimes people are afraid to speak up when they’re witness to a crime because they fear what may happen to them if they do.

He hopes the app will help remove the public’s fear of retribution.

“This system allows us to get that tip information whether it be an active case that we’re working or something that we don’t even know about yet, they can send us that information for us to start looking into. The great thing about this program is it’s completely anonymous. The software, when somebody submits a tip, it removes their name, their phone number, email address. It removes everything so we don’t see it," McMichael said.

The Greenfield PD app is made possible through a partnership with software company tip411.

The app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or the Greenfield PD website.

And if you don’t feel like downloading the app, there are still ways you can help.

You can text the keyword GPDTIP and your message to 847-411 or you can submit them online via the department’s website.