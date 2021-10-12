Man arrested for road rage shooting in Greenfield

HANCOCK COUNTY — Mark A. Smith, 62, of Greenfield, was arrested Monday afternoon following a road rage shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Long John Silver's in Greenfield.

Officers responded to a 911 call from an alleged victim at around 2:24 p.m. to the area after some type of altercation in the parking lot, located at 2080 W. Main St. when Smith, the alleged suspect, fired multiple shots at the victims' vehicle and left the scene. One car had damage consistent with being shot with a firearm.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The victim was able to follow Smith at a safe distance while communicating with 911 dispatchers, providing a vehicle description. Witnesses to the incident were also able to provide vehicle descriptions that assisted in finding Smith and his vehicle.