Salon owner renovates Old Town McCordsville building and brings back historical charm

McCORDSVILLE — Old Town McCordsville is getting a facelift as the new owner of a 108-year-old building restores the space and brings back the historical charm.

Lindsay Syrus, owner of The Studio: A Hair Salon, has been a hairstylist for 15 years. Four years ago, she opened her own shop in McCordsville.

"It was just me in a suite by myself and we very quickly grew," Syrus said. "They're just putting in neighborhood after neighborhood in this area, and I just started hiring more stylists and then eventually, we needed room and we needed to find a new place."

WRTV photo Lindsay Syrus, owner of The Studio: A Hair Salon, renovated a century-old building in McCordsville.

Over the past 10 months, she has taken an old antique store in the 6300 block of West Broadway and highlighted its charm.

"We knew it was going to be a big undertaking, but we loved the history of the building and all of its charm, and so we wanted to come in and restore that and set up shop here," Syrus said.

Syrus explained the building began as a hardware store in 1913.

"The history goes back a long time," she said. "I was able from the former owner to collect all the deeds that date back to the mid-1880s, and so it was really incredible to go through and figure out all the history, all the former owners and what they did."

WRTV photo The building where The Studio: A Hair Salon is located before the renovation.

Industrial buildings are popping up south of McCordsville, but Syrus said that growth does not take away the charm and desire to be in Old Town McCordsville.

"I think everyone is excited to kind of come to this area and have an experience," Syrus said. "You know, we have Second Stories next door. Right behind us is Scarlet Lane and Traxx Barbecue. I think people are excited to come to the area and want to spend some time here and do more than one thing."