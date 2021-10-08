Road sign thefts in Hancock County causing traffic issues

HANCOCK COUNTY — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is looking into the recent thefts of more than 30 road signs.

According to a release sent by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, the thefts have been occurring in the rural, south-eastern portion of the county, southeast of Greenfield. They said three signs were stolen last week.

Not only are the slew of thefts becoming an expense to taxpayers since they need to be replaced, the sign thefts are causing a safety issue for drivers.

Photo provided/Hancock County Sheriff's Department

Signs are being stolen from locations where drivers may not know about a sharp curve, or a required stop, especially if drivers can't tell which intersection they're approaching. The safety issue becomes even greater since it's occurring in remote areas where the theft may go unnoticed for some time.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department along with the Highway Department in Hancock County want to stop these thefts in order to avoid crashes, save taxpayer money and hold those who are responsible accountable.

As a result, deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department are increasing patrols in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff's Department at 317-477-1147.