Vernon Twp Library officials plan to move into larger building in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY — A library in Hancock County is pursuing a plan to move into a larger building.

Vernon Township Public Library officials say they are looking to move next door to the Vernon Township Fire Station off of Broadway Street in Fortville.

They claim they need a bigger space than their current site, which sits at the intersection of State Road 13 and Broadway.

The plan is not done yet though. The library says it needs a bond issued to them to help fund this project — which will require a vote.

It is not yet clear when that vote would happen.