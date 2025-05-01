Hancock Regional Hospital earns "A" for patient safety

GREENFIELD, Ind — Hancock Regional Hospital has once again been awarded an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, marking its tenth consecutive top score over the past five years. This consistent achievement positions Hancock Regional Hospital as the highest-rated in Indiana for this grading cycle and signifies the longest ongoing "A" grade in the state.

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization focused on healthcare transparency and patient safety, issues these grades based on a comprehensive analysis of over 30 metrics. These metrics evaluate a hospital's performance in preventing medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the safety protocols and systems in place.

"Our focus at Hancock Health is to provide a safe environment where patients can focus on their health and recovery," said Hancock Health CEO Steve Long. "This tenth consecutive 'A' grade from The Leapfrog Group reflects our ongoing commitment to making patient safety a top priority."

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, acknowledged the hospital's dedication. "Earning an 'A' Hospital Safety Grade requires a significant commitment to patient safety," she stated. "Congratulations to Hancock Regional Hospital's leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for fostering a culture that prioritizes the well-being of their patients."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is unique in its sole focus on preventable medical harm, a critical aspect of healthcare given the significant number of lives affected nationwide. The grading process is transparent, peer-reviewed, and publicly accessible, with updates provided twice a year.

In addition to its consistent "A" Leapfrog ratings, Hancock Regional Hospital has also received national recognition for safety from the Lown Hospital Index and was recently honored by the Indiana Hospital Association for its dedication to infant and maternal health.