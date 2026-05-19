HandleBar Hot Lap returns to Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Pedal Pubs took over Monument Circle Tuesday morning for the annual HandleBar Hot Lap.

The event is a single-elimination tournament featuring 23 teams from downtown Indianapolis businesses.

This year’s races mark the 8th running of the popular Month of May event. Last year’s HandleBar Hot Lap was canceled due to the weather.

HandleBar Hangar Co-owner, Steve Lindsay, says he’s glad they were able to host the HandleBar Hot Lap this year.

”I always like just seeing the excitement from the teams that are coming together,” Lindsay said. “You can see true team building taking place. You know, people that are really getting excited about what they’re doing. “

During the races, fans can expect special appearances from IndyCar drivers, the 500 festival princess and local mascots.

Downtown Indy Alliance Public Relations & Communications Manager Faith Thompson says there’s always so much to do leading up to the Indianapolis 500.

“It’s fantastic that we get to be a part of it,” Thompson said. “Not only are we helping to welcome all the visitors that are coming for race day, but we’re helping and facilitating and being here for all the downtown businesses and organizations, workers, employees, et cetera, who call downtown home and get to be a part of it as well.”

The Handlebar Hot Lap celebrated its 10th year. In that time, Lindsay says the idea started when he was an engineer at Rolls-Royce.

“We did a kind of a team building day at Rolls,” Lindsay said. “Then from that reached out to Downtown Indy and wanted to make it bigger, better, and include the entire downtown.”

Proceeds help toward the maintenance and beautification of downtown Indianapolis.

The winning team from all of Wednesday’s races will get a trophy, carb day tickets, signed milk bottles, and a team-building package from The Hangar.