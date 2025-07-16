Hands-On Learning and Sweet Treats: Explore WonderLab and the Chocolate Moose in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A place where kids can learn and use their imagination — that’s the mission behind WonderLab, a hands-on science center in Bloomington.

“We are a hands-on science center, which means that everything in here is meant to be explored and touched and experienced,” said Kelli Devikey, the education director at WonderLab.

The museum offers an interactive experience for children and families, introducing them to physics, engineering and creativity in an engaging and playful environment.

“We think that experiential component is a very important way to learn science,” said Devikey.

From shaping sandscapes to making music with giant Xylo Pipes, kids can explore science through creativity. There’s even a chance to meet some unusual animals — including Mooch, a blue-tongued skink.

For kids who like a physical challenge, WonderLab features a unique climbing structure.

“It looks like a grapevine. Kids can climb up it. It’s structured in such a way that within the first few steps, they know whether they’re in it or not,” said Devikey.

The overall mission of WonderLab is to spark curiosity and learning.

“The key takeaways we hope people leave with are a sense of wonder and awe — and learning a little bit about science,” said Devikey.

To find out more about pricing and programming as well as Stay Cool Bloomington Days visit this link.

Sweet Treats With a Side of History

After a day of exploring science, visitors can cool off at another Bloomington favorite: the Chocolate Moose, a beloved ice cream shop with deep local roots.

“We’ve been around on this plot of land since 1933. It was called May's Café,” said Jordan Davis, the director of operations at the Chocolate Moose.

Since its early days, the shop has evolved — but never lost its charm.

“In 1955, they built the Penguin, a small stand in the parking lot. It was the Penguin from ’55 to ’83 — then it became the Chocolate Moose,” said Davis.

Today, it’s known for serving high-quality, locally made ice cream.

“When people come in, they get this good-quality, locally made ice cream — it’s 14 percent butterfat, which is on the high end,” said Davis. “The same guy has been making all the ice cream for 15 years.”

The shop has even earned some pop culture fame. It's connected to the song “Jack & Diane” by John Mellencamp.

“In the music video, he’s seen outside that stand multiple times. He says ‘Tastee Freeze’ because it worked better in the song, but he was really at the Chocolate Moose,” said Davis.

Even basketball legend Michael Jordan was a fan.

“In 1983, he was in Bloomington for the Olympic Trials. Sports Illustrated did a profile on him. Midway through it, they wrote that he met up with him at his favorite spot— the Chocolate Moose,” said Davis.

Whether you're stopping by for a classic flavor or one of the shop’s rotating specials, the experience is hard to beat.

“Art, delicious ice cream, history — what more could you ask for?” said Davis.

