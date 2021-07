HUNTINGTON COUNTY — A Hartford City man died Sunday after being struck by shrapnel from a mortar tube explosion, according to the Huntington County Coroner's Office.

Officials say the mortar shell exploded inside the tube, causing the pressure to breech the side of the tube and hit Steven Sims, 41. Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the extent of the injury, and toxicology results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.