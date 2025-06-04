Haughville mini basketball expos bringing community together

HAUGHVILLE — Organizations on the near west side are teaming up to bring back community basketball tournaments. It's an effort to get to know neighbors and create a positive activity for kids.

Organizers tell WRTV they haven't done something like this in 25 years. They want to bring friendly basketball tournaments to the Haughville community and utilize the upgraded courts and parks.

"The overall goal, really, is getting the community back out. One of the slogans is it takes the hood to save the hood. So, only way we can keep these nice places going and keep them active is getting outside and using them," said Tedderick Hardy, founder of No Days Off 317.

NextGenWest is hosting Haughville mini expos once a month. Kids 18 and younger can play in the basketball tournaments, giving vendors and community members a chance to connect.

"What we're trying to do is connect, do something that has never been done in the community, which is participate in every park in the Haughville community, and what we're trying to do is bring some unity together and some fun," said David Donald, co-founder of NextGenWest.

The fun will pop up at a different Haughville park each month.

Hardy said new playground equipment, grills, courts and clean spaces are right there.

"The next park is Denver Park. Then we're gonna follow up with Lentz Park and we're gonna end it all at Mozel Sanders Park in collaboration with Belmont Beaches," said Hardy.

CJ Hill has memories of winning a Most Valuable Player award out there decades ago. He recalls stepping onto fresh paint in his neighborhood as special.

"This park hasn't had anything, any upgrade or anything like this in about 30 years or so since I can remember, so it's just a beautiful thing, and I haven't seen anything like this in a while. Especially since I'm born and raised in Haughville," said Hill.

Allie King lives near Haughville Park, where the first expo just happened, and loves the idea.

"As far as living on the same street as the park, I love it. I love the activity, I love the business, and so I just would enjoy that they would keep it up," said King.

For David Donald, it's a step forward.

"Haughville has always been labeled as a negative community. So, what we're trying to do is put some positive things back in the community," said Donald.