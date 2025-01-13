Have you noticed that your tap water smells or tastes funny? Here's why

INDIANAPOLIS—Have you noticed that your tap water smells or tastes funny? Citizens Energy is reassuring customers that there is nothing to worry about and that the water is safe to drink.

It's circulating all over social media as people in some areas of Marion and Southern Hamilton County wonder why their water smells or tastes earthy.

Citizens Energy Group tells WRTV it's the result of an organic compound produced in local water bodies by algae which reached the White River after all the snow and wet weather we've had.

It says it's happening to customers served by the White River and the White River North treatment plant.

Citizens says its treatment plant staff is taking more water samples and changing the treatment process in an effort to eliminate the earthy smell sooner rather than later.

"We are actively working to address this and have activated carbon that we are introducing to our facilities just to take care of this as soon as possible," said Ben Easley with Citizens Energy Group. "The water is completely safe and the smell and taste should subside soon."

Easley says the compound that is making the earthy smell is always in the water and that it's just more noticeable when it's heightened.

Citizens released a full statement about the situation along with water quality reports which can be found HERE.