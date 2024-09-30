HBCU College Fair Week returns this week

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, recruiters from more than 40 historically black colleges and universities are in Indianapolis hoping to attract high school students.

The Indianapolis Black Alumni Council (IBAC) its hosting its 45th Annual HBCU College Fair Week.

The event opens up opportunities for hundreds of Hoosier students considering their next step.

"They're recruiting. They're also providing scholarships on-site and admission on-site. So it gives every student the opportunity to actually take a college tour," Jerre Quin, President of IBAC said. "For those who can't take it upon themselves to travel to these institutions, we bring them to them. So this is an opportunity for those students to look at their history, to look at the programs they offer, and also provide the opportunities for the HBCU's to come to the city of Indianapolis."

The HBCU college fair is on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crispus Attucks High School.

Organizers are expecting 500 students to attend but they want as many as possible to show up.

For more information, visit the IBAC website.