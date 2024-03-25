'He saw the beauty in everything': Community remembers 18-year-old wildlife photographer ahead of funeral

Osgood, Ind. — A Ripley County community is preparing to lay 18-year-old Carson Hughes to rest.

Indiana Conservation Officers say he died of probable cold water drowning in Versailles State Park one week ago after a search by dozens of law enforcement agencies and hundreds of volunteers.

Hughes was a wildlife photographer. His camera and tripod were found alongside his truck when he was reported missing.

Across Southeast Indiana and beyond, his images are living on. From otters to owls, bucks and eagles – Hughes had a gift for capturing Southeastern Indiana.

“He saw the beauty in everything,” said Emma Newhart, who attended the same high school has Hughes. “It's just a statement for everyone to just … find the beauty in everything and everyone.”

The Osgood community is trying to find some semblance of beauty in the tragedy. From red, white and blue ribbons blowing in the wind to “forever loved” signs lining the roads.

“He continues to show throughout this community, how we can all come together in a time of loss and grief,” Newhart says.

The funeral is planned for 5 p.m. at Jac-Cen-Del Junior Senior High School in Osgood, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m. Classes have been canceled and attendance is projected to be high.

Family friend Steven Harmeyer said he has no idea what to expect, he anticipates it being an “amazing thing.”

Outside the high school, Hughes’ truck sits decorated at the front entrance. His school parking space, painted as a nature scene, is now a growing memorial, complete with a statue of an eagle he so often photographed.

“There’s so much photography that family still has that the world’s never seen,” said Harmeyer. “Carson has a lot of gifts to still give to people.”

Prints will be available for order for those who donate to his memorial fund. Harmeyer said the family has plans to eventually allow supporters to order prints online.

Delaware Community Volunteer Fire Department held a fish fry in Hughes’ honor Friday. It raised more than $24,000.

“There's a family in mourning right now. But there's so much good that's going to be coming from Carson–truly,” Harmeyer said.