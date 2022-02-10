Watch
Health advocates fighting plan to cut Indiana's vaping tax

items.[0].image.alt
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
Vaping Teens
Posted at 6:10 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 18:10:36-05

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anti-smoking advocates are arguing against a proposal that would reduce Indiana’s new tax on electronic cigarettes before it even takes effect.

The proposal approved by the Republican-dominated state Senate last month would cut the 25% tax charged on cartridges such as Juul devices to 15%.

The Legislature approved the higher rate last year to start July 2022. Health groups urged a House committee on Thursday to keep the 25% rate, saying they believed vaping devices should face taxes similar to cigarettes to discourage young people from using them.

Groups representing e-cigarette retailers said the lower tax rate was needed so that Indiana’s vaping tax was closer to neighboring states.

