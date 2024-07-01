Health Department, Coroner’s Office release quarterly report for overdoses deaths in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department and the Marion County Coroner's Office have released a report showing the number of overdose deaths in the first few month of the year.

The quarterly report reveals that 134 people died from a suspected overdose from January through March.

The number is a 28% decrease from Q1 of 2023.

According to the health department, the top five most common substance found in the toxicology results were fentanyl (74%), methamphetamine (33%), cocaine (32%), and acetyl fentanyl (28%).

RELATED | Inside Fentanyl bust in Indianapolis

Inside fentanyl bust in Indianapolis

The goal of the report is to provide more timely statistics regarding overdose deaths in Marion County to the public.

“We need healthcare providers and the public to better understand not only the rate of overdose deaths in Marion County, but the substances that are contributing to these deaths,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “The more we know, the better we can all work toward reducing the number of overdose deaths and protecting public health.”

The full report for the first quarter of 2024 is available by clicking here.