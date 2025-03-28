Health experts urge Hoosiers to take control of their health

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a lot of uncertainty with public health nationally and here in the Hoosier state right now.

This comes as the Trump Administration announced Tuesday it’s pulling back $11.4 billion in COVID-19-related funds for state and local public health departments and other health organizations.

Wellness Connection wants members of the Indianapolis community to know their voice matters and it’s important to take control of their health.

WRTV

Barriers exist for Hoosiers to access healthcare.

“Barriers can be transportation, can be a mindset in our community. People are fearful of going to the doctor. I believe that’s a huge barrier for us," Nina Coley with Cancer Support Community Indiana said.

Coley was one of the panelists at Wellness Connection’s Your Voice Matters Town Hall on Thursday.

WRTV

Her organization deals with people who’ve been diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones.

Coley says early detection is key.

“It is vital to go and get your breasts checked. Do your self-examinations. If you feel something, please make an appointment and get it checked out," she said.

WRTV

Dr. Stephanie Young Moss with Community Action of Greater Indianapolis says it’s important for Hoosiers to learn to advocate for themselves.

“It’s important for people to realize that they know their bodies better than anyone, and it’s important for you, although you have a relationship with your doctor, to advocate for yourself and talk about things that may be bothering you," Dr. Young Moss said.

WRTV

CAGI’s mission is to help those who cannot help themselves.

“Whether it’s helping with rental assistance or utilities, workforce development, and then also that wellness piece is very important," she said.

Health experts have this advice for being proactive:

•See your primary care provider annually.

•Don’t delay; seek care soon.

•Take medications as prescribed.