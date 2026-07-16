Health, food benefits enrollment joins far east side farmers market

INDIANAPOLIS — Families on the far east side got help signing up for health coverage and food benefits while shopping for fresh produce at a combined enrollment event and farmers market.

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Covering Kids & Families of Indiana teamed up with CAFE to offer application assistance for health coverage and SNAP benefits alongside a farmers market stocked by CAFE’s urban farm.

‘Meet the community where they are’

Brianna Kirtley with Covering Kids & Families said many families struggle with the sign-up process.

“They don’t feel comfortable signing up for the things they need, the services they need, so it’s extremely imperative for us to be out here because we need to meet the community where they are to sign up for the things that they need,” Kirtley said.

The partnership brought enrollment help and locally grown food together in one location.

Urban farm built from scratch

Meghan Rose, Orchard Education and Program Curator and farmer at CAFE, said the farm’s produce is grown right on site.

“We have strawberries, lettuce, a couple different kinds of kale, collard greens, brussels sprouts, red cabbage, broccoli,” Rose said.

Rose said she built the farm this season starting in late March.

“I’ve been working on the whole transformation since late March and I was able to just blast through the semi truck load of compost,” Rose said. “I put it down by myself. I started growing everything inside in late March, hustled. It’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears going to make sure this is ready to go.”

Crisis Cooler has served 300+ families

Felicia Hodges, Health Engagement Manager at CAFE, said leftover items support families in need through the group’s Crisis Cooler.

“We have what’s called our crisis cooler that’s in our community and that’s when we have fresh produce as well as dry items,” Hodges said. “So what we do not sell here, we put it in the crisis cooler which has serviced over 300 families so far.”

Where to get help

Covering Kids & Families will be at CAFE every other Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to help with health coverage applications, SNAP benefit enrollment, and updates on active applications.

The service is free and open to families on the far east side and across Indianapolis.