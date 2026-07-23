Health officials report 684 cyclosporiasis cases across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is reporting a significant increase in cyclosporiasis cases across the state.

As of July 23rd, Indiana has reported 684 total cases, affecting people ranging in age from 8 to 98 years old. 376 (55%) of those cases are female and 308 (45%) are male.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an illness caused by a microscopic parasite that can contaminate food or water. The main symptom is sudden, ongoing diarrhea,along with other gastrointestinal issues. Previous outbreaks across the U.S. have been linked to bagged salad mixes, fresh herbs like cilantro and basil, raspberries, and green onions.

Where are the cases?

Cases have been reported across Indiana, but data from the IDOH shows the hardest hit counties include:



Allen County — 109 cases

Marion County — 69 cases

Elkhart County — 43 cases

Steuben County — 40 cases

Noble County — 39 cases

DeKalb County — 37 cases

What should you do if you have the parasite?

Health officials say most people with healthy immune systems will recover without treatment, but if you're experiencing severe or persistent diarrhea, contact your healthcare provider. The illness can be treated with antibiotics, and staying hydrated is key.

In the meantime, officials recommend:



Washing all fresh produce under running water

Buying whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-washed bagged salad mixes

Cooking produce when possible — heating food to 158°F kills the parasite

Washing hands thoroughly before handling food

The source of many cases has not yet been identified. The Indiana Department of Health says it continues to work with local, state and federal partners to track down the source.

For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website or contact your local health department.