Heart Rock Recovery Center highlights National Recovery Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS — September is National Recovery Month, and one Indianapolis organization is working to raise awareness on the resources available to women in recovery.

Heart Rock Recovery Center is a six-month housing program for women and their small children that is affiliated with Overdose Lifeline. They help mothers who are fighting to overcome addiction.

The recovery house provides services, including intensive outpatient therapy and an in-house occupational therapist. Women and children are not required to pay for their housing for at least 90 days of their stay, officials say.

The recovery house held an event on Sunday to celebrate National Recovery Awareness Month and shed light on community resources.

Attendees could enjoy food, Kona Ice, and activities for the whole family, including volleyball, cornhole, pickleball and more.

Additionally, Heart Rock Recovery Center was giving out shirts in exchange for donations. The organization was asking for the following items:



Baby wipes

Hangers

Goodwill gift cards

Twin sheets

Towels

Those who missed the event but would like to donate to Heart Rock Recovery Center, or for more information on the recovery house, click here.

