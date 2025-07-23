Heart Rock Recovery Center receives $66,000 donation

INDIANAPOLIS — Overdose Lifeline helps folks dealing with substance use disorder recover. The Indy-based nonprofit is on the frontline of the opioid epidemic.

“Our primary goal is to distribute the overdose reversal drug naloxone, but then we do lots of programs around family and support and prevention," Founder Justin Phillips said.

Phillips says women are underserved in recovery supportive housing.

One of their programs, Heart Rock Recovery Center, focuses on pregnant women and mothers in need.

Heart Rock provides long-term sober living for current and expecting mothers, offering 12 to 18 months of affordable housing and financial assistance.

ODL

“Heart Rock allows the women to not choose between their children and recovery supportive housing. We allow them to come, pregnant or parenting children," she said.

Heart Rock helps about 66 women a year, free of charge.

Phillips says it can be costly to provide these services.

“When the women come to us, they don’t have to have any resources and we don’t require them to pay rent or program fees," she said.

Justus Companies is stepping in to help.

Justus presented Overdose Lifeline with a $66,000 check on Tuesday.

“We’re very passionate about our charitable partnerships. ODL being the most recent one we’ve been working with for the last few years," President Walt Justus said.

The money was raised through a variety of property-related resident activities and events, including a silent auction.

Justus

Justus says he’s proud to partner with Overdose Lifeline.

“I have a keen interest in working with ODL; my family has been directly affected by substance abuse disorder. In the last four or five years, we’ve lost two of our family members," he said.

Phillips says the money will help ODL continue to change the lives of women in Indianapolis.

“We’ve had no one return to use substances while they’ve been in our care, which is really tremendous," she said.

