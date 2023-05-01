Heart Surgeon visits Kokomo school to thank staff that saved teacher's life

KOKOMO — The quick action from staff members at a Kokomo school saved the life of a teacher and now a heart surgeon from St. Vincent is thanking them.

On February 24, Mr. Pyke had a heart attack while playing basketball with his students at McKinley Alternative School.

According to Ascension St. Vincent, a teacher named Mrs. Jessica Oliver was present and immediately began CPR on Mr. Pyke and asked students to get the principal.

Principal Ido Ikudabo arrived he took over CPR until EMS arrived.

Ascension St. Vincent

Pictured is Dr. Moainie, Mr. Pyke, Principal Ido Ikudabo and Mrs. Jessica Oliver.

Mr. Pyke was taken by helicoptor to Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center in Carmel, where the hospital says he had numerous interventions.

He had to undergo an open heart double bypass with surgeon Dr. Moainie. but after recovering, Mr. Pyke was able to return to school on April 10.

His heart surgeon, Dr. Moainie, said he was extremely impressed by the Mckinley school staff and their quick action to perform CPR.

At Kokomo schools, it is a requirement for teachers to be CPR certified and to re-certify every five years.

Dr. Moaini says Mrs. Jessica Oliver and Pricipal Ido Ikudabo helped save Mr. Pyke's life.