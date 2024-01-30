Watch Now
HEART to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in May

Posted at 10:10 PM, Jan 29, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — HEART will bring their "Royal Flush Tour 2024" to Indianapolis in May.

The rock band will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 7. They will be joined by celebrated rock band Cheap Trick.

HEART will pull from their catolog of class hits like “Magic Man”, “Barracuda”, “Crazy on You” and “These Dreams”.

The current members of the band features Nancy Wilson, Ann Wilson , Ryan Wariner, Ryan Waters, Paul Moak, Tony Lucido and Sean T. Lane.

Citi Presale begins Tuesdat, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at www.citientertainment.com.

General sale tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at www.heart-music.com and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.  

