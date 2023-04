INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple Marion County fire units responded to a heavy fire at a pallet yard this morning.

Marion County Emergency Managment

According to Marion County Emergency Management, a fire broke out at a pallet supplier business located at 1029 S. Somerset Ave near Morris Street and Holt Road.

MCEM says 30 units and nearly 100 personnel responded to the scene.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.