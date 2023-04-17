Active threat, but no active shooter at Alexandria Jr.-Sr. High School

ALEXANDRIA — Police and first responders are investigating an active threat at Alexandria Junior-Senior High School.

The school is on lockdown. Officers are currently in the building, according to ISP PIO Scott Keegan.

Parents are being asked to pick up their children at Alexandria Baptist Church at 2107 S. Park Avenue.

The City of Alexandria is asking parents and community members to avoid the high school despite their concerns.

Many agencies are on the scene and assisting in the process of making sure all students are safe and can eventually be reintroduced to their families.

Other school districts such as Anderson, Elwood and Mississinewa went on special security as a precaution due to the situation in Alexandria.

This is developing.