Help sought to identify woman recovered from White River in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department need help identifying a woman whose body was recovered from the East Fork of the White River last week.

According to officials, a passing kayaker found the body partially submerged on a sandbar in Columbus last Wednesday.

Officials said the body is that of a white woman in her late 40s early 50s, approximately 5 feet 2 inches and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a t-shirt that reads “Las Vegas Nevada Athletic Dept.”

The woman has two scars that could also assist in identification.

Anyone with information of a person who matches this description and may be missing is asked to call Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9535, or Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Dane Duke at 812-343-0707.