Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Help sought to identify woman recovered from White River in Bartholomew County

indiana conservation officer dnr.jpg
Indiana DNR
indiana conservation officer dnr.jpg
Posted at 4:08 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 16:08:10-04

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department need help identifying a woman whose body was recovered from the East Fork of the White River last week.

According to officials, a passing kayaker found the body partially submerged on a sandbar in Columbus last Wednesday.

Officials said the body is that of a white woman in her late 40s early 50s, approximately 5 feet 2 inches and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a t-shirt that reads “Las Vegas Nevada Athletic Dept.”

The woman has two scars that could also assist in identification.

Anyone with information of a person who matches this description and may be missing is asked to call Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9535, or Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Dane Duke at 812-343-0707.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!