Helping Heroes of America holds motorcycle ride and music festival to raise money for veterans in need

INDIANAPOLIS — A strong mission to help United States veterans is the focus of the organization Helping Heroes of America.

The group held its sixth annual freedom ride on Saturday. The event helps generate money to help veterans throughout the year.

The event took place at Legion Post 64 on the south side of Indianapolis. Attendees could enjoy a motorcycle ride, car show, food trucks and live music.

For many years, the ride has helped hundreds of veterans with housing, buying vehicles, job placement, assisting with bills and so much more.

“We’re here to help veterans with the things they need. We’re helping them get back on the right track,” the organization’s founder Jennifer Highwood said.

Attendees participated in a 45-minute motorcycle ride in which they took Washington Street to Monument Circle, and looped around the circle to go back to Legion 64.

Highwood says seeing the growth of the event is an amazing feeling.

“During our very first ride, I had a big picture of what it was going to look like. I was very disappointed because it did not go how I wanted it to. But one thing I have learned is if you build it, they will come,” Highwood said. “What we have today is that big ride I envisioned.”

For information on how to volunteer or donate to Helping Heroes of America, visit their website.