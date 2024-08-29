Helping Hoosiers walk in style: Local organization providing free shoes

INDIANAPOLIS — Acts of kindness can go a long way, especially when it helps more than 700 Hoosiers lace up brand-new sneakers for free.

Samartitian's Feet is a non-profit organization that is on a mission to inspire hope in others by providing shoes.

"You know, in the Bible, Jesus washed his disciples’ feet," Donna Hitchcock said.

WRTV

It's more than lending a helping hand.

"Some people are not comfortable with it and don't want that, but those who do seem to really appreciate it," Hitchcock said.

It's an act of service, giving Hoosiers hope for a better tomorrow.

WRTV

"God has been so good to me and this is the way that I can give back," Hitchcock said.

Hitchcock has been volunteering with Samaritan’s Feet for a year.

"I have the time, I have the car to get down here, so I'm here," Hitchcock said.

WRTV

Donna's church, Post Road Christian, makes it easy for her to connect with various volunteer projects. But there is something about this one that brings her so much joy.

"I like it because it is a low-impact physical event,” Hitchcock said. "But you make a big impact on people."

An impact Jacqueline Ardon and her grandson, Prince Copeland, consider a blessing.

WRTV

"It takes a village. That's what makes lives and impacts lives," Ardon said.

Jacqueline and Prince stopped by Westminster Neighborhood Services to grab a fresh pair of shoes. Children, adults, and even senior citizens all walk away with new kicks.

"They have shoes for diabetics, which are usually pretty expensive. When they do the seniors event, there's a special section," Hitchcock said.

WRTV

Lending a hand, by caring for someone else's feet.

"You may be going through difficult times, but never give up. Look at what happened today. God works in mysterious ways," Ardon said.

Samaritan’s Feet has served more than 10.5 million people with shoes across the U.S. They partner with companies like Republic Airways and Lift Academy.

If you need new shoes, there is another opportunity on Saturday at Martin University in the Gathertorium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Samaritan’s Feet expects to give away more than 500 pairs of shoes on a first-come, first-served basis.