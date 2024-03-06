Hendricks County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Danville woman

DANVILLE — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Danville woman.

27-year-old McKynzi Grace Spurrier was last seen on March 2nd in Danville.

She is driving a red 2012 Ford Explorer bearing a Hendricks County, IN license plate.

According to police, Spurrier's family said it was out of character for her to disappear and they are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 317-839-8700.