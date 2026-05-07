Hendricks County to hold listening sessions on property tax assessments

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Assessor’s Office will hold listening sessions throughout the month of May regarding property tax assessments.

Many taxpayers have contacted I-Team with concerns about an increase in their assessments.

“The Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF), who is our oversight department at the state level, has released new cost tables for 2026,” the Hendricks County Assessor’s Office said in a statement. “These are used by all Indiana Assessors as the base cost starting point for each assessment.”

The cost tables were last updated four years ago.

“The Assessor’s Office has no control over the cost table increase,” Hendricks County Assessor’s Office said in a statement. “Your assessment is broken down between Land Value and Improvement/Structure Value. The overall Total Value is what you should be mostly concerned with. It should be close to the value that you would sell your property for on the open market.”

The office encourages people to check out their new website at engage.xsoftinc.com/Hendricks. You can review your most current Property Record Card (PRC), the current Form-11, file an appeal and review comparables.

The office will be holding listening sessions where people can get one-on-one assistance and ask questions.

4 ASSESSOR-AFTER-HOURS SESSIONS

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

101 S Indiana St, Danville IN 46122

Conference Room 1

Thursday May 7th 4 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

BROWNSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY

450 S Jefferson St, Brownsburg IN 46112

Pearson Room

Thursday May 14th 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

PLAINFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY

1120 Stafford Rd, Plainfield IN 46168

McMillan A Room

Monday May 18th 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

AVON PUBLIC LIBRARY

498 N Avon Ave, Avon IN 46123

Jessie Thomas Room A

Wednesday May 27th 4 p.m.-7 p.m.