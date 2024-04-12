Hendricks County woman recovering after being shot in the arm while watching eclipse

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A Hendricks County woman is recovering after family says she was shot in the arm Monday while she was watching the eclipse.

“My first thought was, 'Where did it come from, who did it,'” Morgan Crawford, Roxanne Neff’s daughter, said.

Deputies say a Brownsburg man was target shooting at the time of the incident. The man claimed he fired a rifle into a backstop.

Deputies say the bullet that hit Neff was fired from 4,400 feet away — that's the distance of about eight-tenths of a mile.

WRTV

“There’s not a chance to think with the way they tell the story. They were target shooting. With the terrain and elevation differences, there’s not a chance that bullet made it 4,400 feet if they’re not being reckless,” Crawford added.

On Friday, Neff is at home recovering with a black and blue bullet wound. Her family knows she is lucky to be alive.

“It terrifies me to think that my daughter would have been sitting on my mom’s lap and that bullet would have hit her,” Crawford told WRTV.

Attorney Guy Relford specializes in second amendment rights. While he isn’t connected to the case, he says if you plan on target shooting, there are some things you need to know.

WRTV

“You need to something that’s going to be able to stop bullets and keep them within the property where you are authorized to use firearms,” Relford said.

Now, Roxanne’s family is urging people to be responsible gun owners.

“I think you’re supposed to have some kind of knowledge of what you’re doing with that gun and be safe with it. When you pull that trigger, you’re assuming all responsibility for where that bullet lands,” Jill Lawson concluded.