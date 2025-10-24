$435 million life science facility expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg leaders have officially approved one of the largest projects in the town’s history, a $435 million life science facility that’s expected to bring hundreds of high-paying jobs.

During Thursday night’s council meeting, the Brownsburg Town Council decided to move forward with the development, currently referred to as “Project Falcon.” The facility will be located in the Ronald Reagan Logistics Center near Interstate 74 and North County Road 900 East.

Town officials say the company behind the project has not yet been named, but the announcement could come soon.

“It’s a global company that employs over 60,000 people, and they are essentially moving a second headquarters to Brownsburg,” said Town Council President Travis Tschaenn.

The Brownsburg Economic Development Commission has already given initial approval for the town to issue more than $80 million in municipal bonds to support the project.

“It’s not a town-backed bond, so the town is not on the hook for any money,” Tschaenn said. “It’s a way to get it done without putting any pressure on our community.”

The company is also expected to receive a 10-year personal property tax abatement on about $95 million in new equipment, while still paying roughly $1.8 million in taxes during that period.

Town officials say the facility will combine office, laboratory and manufacturing spaces. It's expected to bring approximately 1,776 jobs to the area, including around 300 new positions. Wages for the new jobs are expected to average about $45 an hour, while relocated positions will average about $40 an hour.

The new development will be built next to the planned HarperCollins Publishers supply chain logistics facility, another major project anchoring Brownsburg’s growing logistics and innovation corridor.

Longtime resident Chris Holifield has watched the town grow dramatically over the last two decades. He says the new life science facility represents another step in Brownsburg’s transformation.

“It’s just boomed and there's a lot of new businesses, a lot of new people, homes going up everywhere,” Holifield said. “It’ll be good, especially because a lot of people are hurting and need jobs right now.”

Construction on Project Falcon is expected to begin in 2026, with completion anticipated by the end of 2028.

“We’re excited they chose Brownsburg,” Tschaenn said. “Just like HarperCollins, both are big projects bringing hundreds of jobs to our community.”