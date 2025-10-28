'A prayer answered': Brownsburg neighbors encouraged after Hawk's Landing public hearing delayed

BROWNSBURG — A request to approve a primary plat for a new subdivision in Brownsburg is postponed.

There were over 100 neighbors in the audience to oppose the subdivision at the Advisory Plan Commission meeting Monday night.

The APC voted unanimously to continue the vote for Hawk’s Landing to a later, undetermined date.

“What we’ve been presented in our package does meet this commitment. I don’t think we can do a fair hearing without all the commitments being met," Brownsburg APC President Brett Scowden said.

WATCH | New housing development vote tabled

Brownsburg neighbors encouraged after Hawk's Landing public hearing delayed

The proposed residential development is located at the Northwest corner of Acre Lane and Green Street also known as N State Road 267, behind Connection Pointe Christian Church.

Members of the commission requested that David Weekley Homes provide an accurate traffic study before a public hearing and vote can take place.

“I’ll also add that the traffic study that was in here was conducted in 2023, early 2024. Both dates were on a Tuesday," Scowden said. "This property happens to be right next to one of, if not the largest church in Brownsburg. I don’t think it’s fair for us to evaluate this on a traffic study on a Tuesday. I’d like to see weekend numbers. They also have services on Thursday. I’d like to see that.”

Hawk’s Landing covers approximately 72.39 acres and will include the construction of 106 single-family homes.

Founder and President of Oinking Acres Farm and Sanctuary, Olivia Head, has been fighting the development, which borders her property.

“Building a neighborhood entrance that’s going to border the entire east side of my property is huge concern for the animals that live there because the peace and sanctity that I’ve promised them will be forever ruined and disrupted," Head said.

Dozens came out to support Head and Oinking Acres Monday Night, many wearing shirts and carrying signs voicing their opposition to Hawk’s Landing.

“I was expecting a big turnout because our community, they stand together with their neighbors and they stand with the animals and us as an organization because they are a vital piece to the community," she said.

Nathan Courtney Lives in the neighboring subdivision, Windridge.

“Our streets are used for walking, running, biking, skateboarding, communicating with our friends and neighbors. Adding additional traffic to that, quite frankly, is a huge concern to our safety," Courtney said.

Courtney is encouraged by the plan commission’s decision Monday night.

“I don’t think you can make a good decision without having reviewed all the necessary information and how it’s going to affect your community," he said.

The Brownsburg APC has yet to announce when the next public hearing about Hawk’s Landing will be.

WRTV will keep you updated as we learn those details.