Avon Schools Special Election: Voters to decide on renewing referendum

AVON— On November 4, voters in Avon and Washington Township face a decision that could affect the future of Avon Community Schools.

The referendum on the ballot would renew an operating tax first approved in 2018. The renewal is presented not as a new tax, but as an extension of funding for critical operations.

It has a slight reduction in the maximum allowable rate.

The question before voters is whether the Avon Community School Corporation should continue imposing property taxes to support operations over the next eight years.

Under the proposal, the maximum rate would drop from $0.35 per $100 of assessed value to $0.33. The district emphasizes this is a renewal rather than an increase.

The district has submitted a Revenue Spending Plan to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, breaking anticipated annual revenue of about $14.3 million into three main priorities:



Maintaining reduced class sizes: $8,382,685

Competitive compensation for teachers and staff: $1,134,497

Instructional supports and student opportunities: $4,817,816

Avon stresses that referendum funds will not be used for construction, technology, or administrative costs.

What Has Been Accomplished Since 2018?

Avon points to a number of outcomes the district attributes to referendum funding:



Academic recovery

High school performance

Expanded supports and services

Strategic growth

State law limits a referendum to eight years; Avon must ask voters to renew in order to continue the funding.

Some residents argue that referendums should be limited to capital needs, not ongoing operational funding.

Others question accountability and tax impacts.

In response, Avon highlights annual progress reports, semiannual expenditure reports submitted to the state and published audit and financial transparency measures.

If the referendum fails, significant staff cuts would likely be necessary.

Parents like Lavelle Cornelius, who has twin daughters in sixth grade, argue the referendum is vital to maintaining smaller class sizes and strong teacher‑student relationships. For many families, these elements are central to their support of the renewal vote.

Voting Information

Early voting runs October 27 through 31 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Saturday, November 1 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at Avon United Methodist Church. Absentee ballots can be requested from the County Elections Office. Voters must be registered one month before Election Day to cast a valid ballot.