Avon High School students broadcast the news to their fellow classmates

AVON — Students at Avon High School prepare scripts, interview classmates, adjust the lights and prepare to deliver the news to their student body over the air.

Lauren Casey WRTV Wyatt Maher reads over his scripts.

"We just get the show ready, we print scripts, we make sure the studio is all prepared and clean for the anchors," said junior Eva Pearson, who is involved in two Avon TV classes this semester as well as the school newspaper. "I feel like that's really important to get that out to our student body."

Lauren Casey WRTV Pearson aspires to be a professional journalist in the community someday and plans to study communications in some way after graduating from Avon High School.

The Oriole Report, named after the school's mascot, provides a look at upcoming events and activities, community news, sports talkers and more.

Students go out into the halls and shoot reporter packages and as a team they brainstorm what stories they need to fill out the body of their newscasts.

"Most of the time I do anchor," said senior Wyatt Maher. "Sometimes I'll do weather, or sometimes I like to do camera or floor director."

Lauren Casey WRTV Students can play a variety of roles in the newscast production such as floor director, camera operator, anchor and more.

The students rotate around positions and work as a team to get their stories to air.

"We look for stories that we would like to spread throughout the school," said Maher. "It's a very positive community here, and that's probably the most enjoyable thing about doing the news here."

Lauren Casey WRTV Maher plans to study communications in college after he graduates from Avon, with dreams of becoming a news anchor someday.

Maher says as a student in this school and a journalist, he is able to highlight programs the student body is proud of and feature things his peers would want to know.

"We have some pretty good performing arts, band, orchestra and choir," said Maher. "I think it's really important because it helps keep students informed on events that's coming up or going on at our school."

Lauren Casey WRTV Students at Avon have an opportunity to take several different media classes throughout their school careers.

On the News Literacy Week, WRTV is highlighting the importance of local journalism in our community and for students here at Avon, their most local source of news is the Oriole Report, in addition to other student media.

It's a big job to keep their peers informed and up to date, but these students are passionate about the work they do and are up for the challenge. Plus, they are gaining skills to become future professional journalists.

Lauren Casey WRTV Students get to use a television set that allows them to produce newscasts and get a feel for working in the real world of broadcast.

"This is one of my biggest passions," said Maher. "I really want to be a news anchor when I get older."

For senior Joe Perron, his love of supporting the video aspects of the broadcast have inspired him to want to study cinematography after he graduates high school.

Part of his job on this team is to lead by ensuring they have video for their stories that the anchors read.

Lauren Casey WRTV Perron says he dreams of studying cinematography after he graduates high school.

"I mostly do the VOs, so like, the pictures you guys see when the anchors are talking," said Perron. "At the start of the week we have someone who sets up every like, the skeleton of the show. And then everyday that we have the class, we will fill in that, and make sure we have stories that we find, ya know, the school will find interesting."

For Perron, it is an important job as part of the local group of journalists keeps Avon Orioles informed, and he relates that to how the local media works in communities.

Lauren Casey WRTV The studio features several cameras that are operated and moved manually by the students during a newscast.

"I just think its important because ya know, you gotta keep people informed," said Perron. "Local news, it's here. It's what matters. It's what you need to know."

For his classmates Pearson, as a member of the student body, she knows she is on the pulse of what is happening at Avon.

"I'm experiencing it first hand," said Pearson.

And for her co-anchor Wyatt, being part of the local news carries a big responsibility.

Lauren Casey WRTV Other students work behind the scenes in the control room to get the newscast on the air.

"With all of the stuff that's going on in the world right now, it's important that people stay informed with the truth and unbiased news," says Maher. "And I just believe that wholeheartedly."

For more information and learning materials for News Literacy Week