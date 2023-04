AVON — At approximately 10:30 a.m. today, Avon officers were called to the PNC Bank located at Raceway Road and U.S. Hwy 36 for a report of a robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, officers were made aware of two males robbing the bank and leaving northbound on foot in all black clothing.

Shortly after, the two were caught and taken into custody. At the time of the arrest, the two were found with a large amount of cash, according to police.

There were no injuries in the incident.