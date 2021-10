AVON — Mark your calendars for a fun-filled, Halloween activity for the whole family this weekend in Avon!

The third annual Witches' Ride is happening Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Avon Town Hall Park.

The annual fundraiser, coordinated by Rebel Studio in Avon, supports the police department's growing K9 team.

Activities include two K9 demonstrations at 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., free trunk-n-treating, a DJ, food, candy, games, and dancing witches.