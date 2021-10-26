Trick-or-Treat with Avon Police

AVON — With only a few more days to go until the spookiest day of the year, Avon Police are getting a head start this week.

Starting Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29, they will be passing out candy to "ghosts and goblins alike" during the daytime at the Avon Police Department.

They say it's the perfect opportunity for kids who are not in school during the day, and for parents looking for a sensory-friendly, trick-or-treat stop.

Families are encouraged to stop by the police department's lobby during open office hours, located at 6550 E. US Highway 36, for a treat and Avon PD swag, while supplies last.