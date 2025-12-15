Brownsburg Advisory Plan Commission to vote Wednesday on Hawks Landing subdivision amid resident concerns

BROWNSBURG — A major development decision is coming up this week in Brownsburg as town officials prepare to vote on a proposed housing subdivision that has sparked growing concern among residents.

On Wednesday, the Brownsburg Advisory Plan Commission will vote on whether to approve the primary plan for Hawks Landing, a new subdivision planned for the corner of Green Street and Acre Lane. If approved, the development would add more than 100 homes near Oinking Acres and the Windridge neighborhood.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Brownsburg APC to vote on Hawks Landing subdivision amid resident concerns

Residents living nearby say they are worried about increased traffic, safety issues on surrounding roads and the timing of the meeting. Several neighbors have posted signs urging others to attend and speak out, noting the vote is scheduled just days before the holidays, which they say could limit public participation.

The proposal has been under review for months. In October, the Brownsburg Planning Commission postponed its vote after a large turnout from community members who raised similar concerns.

The developer, David Weekley Homes, declined an on-camera interview but provided this statement in part:

"Weekley Homes representatives have met with the adjacent property owner (who runs an organization known as “Oinking Acres”) on multiple occasions and offered to implement measures to mitigate potential impacts of the new roadway on the animals that she keeps on her property. The development of the community continues to move through the Town of Brownsburg’s established review process."

Connection Pointe Church in Brownsburg owns the land. Neighbors tell WRTV they are gathering a petition to stop the sale to deliver to church leaders. We reached out for a comment and never heard back.

The town meeting is open to the public, and residents on both sides of the issue are expected to attend as the vote approaches. It starts at 6 p.m.